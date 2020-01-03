Po.et Reaches Market Cap of $5.15 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $145,549.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, DDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Po.et’s official website is po.et.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, COSS, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

