POA Network Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

