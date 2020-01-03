POA Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC and Bancor Network. POA has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $194,892.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

