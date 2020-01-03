Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $8.62 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Polis has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $8,558.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00012837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,162,288 coins and its circulating supply is 9,162,302 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

