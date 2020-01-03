Polymath (POLY) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Polymath has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $4.12 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00571708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011232 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,408,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, IDEX, Kyber Network, Upbit, Binance, Ethfinex, DDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Bittrex, Koinex and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

