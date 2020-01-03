Polymath Price Up 3% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Polymath has a total market cap of $8.10 million and $4.17 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Koinex. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010851 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000284 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,408,920 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Kucoin, Koinex, UEX, DDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

