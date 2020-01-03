PopularCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $155,129.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 98.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. PopularCoin has a market cap of $155,129.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084774 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010905 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,986,578,636 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

