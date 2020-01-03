Populous Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004916 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, Kucoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Populous has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Populous has a market cap of $19.34 million and $3.58 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DragonEX, Livecoin, Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

