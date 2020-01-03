Poseidon Network (QQQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $142,199.00

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and $142,199.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,136,575,307 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.