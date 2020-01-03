PotCoin Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $561.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.01827147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.03006710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00684902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061883 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013746 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,137,434 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

