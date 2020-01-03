Power Ledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.0375 on Top Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, Radar Relay and TDAX. Power Ledger has a market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,322,399 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kyber Network, Bittrex, LATOKEN, BX Thailand, Radar Relay, ABCC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Upbit, TDAX, Binance, Huobi, Bithumb, Gate.io, DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.