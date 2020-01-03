Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Insider Buys £298.98 in Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose bought 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £298.98 ($393.29).

Shares of Premier Oil stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 101.20 ($1.33). 7,972,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. Premier Oil PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 60.70 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.20 ($1.45). The company has a market cap of $841.50 million and a PE ratio of 5.75.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PMO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.