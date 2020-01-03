Presearch (PRE) Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Presearch has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $669,713.00 and approximately $4,222.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010905 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

