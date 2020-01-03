Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

NYSE:PBH opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

