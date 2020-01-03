Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Primas has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $591,413.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BCEX, LBank and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Primas Token Profile

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

