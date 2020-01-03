Prime-XI Price Hits $0.0001 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $3,225.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (CRYPTO:PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com.

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.