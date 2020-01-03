Prime-XI (PXI) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Prime-XI has a market capitalization of $3,191.00 and $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com.

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

