Primecoin (XPM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $7,197.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,197,715 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

