Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19,214.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,218 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,092,000 after acquiring an additional 800,950 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,521,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,716,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,454,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,689. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

