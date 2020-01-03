Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,850 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.41.

OXY stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

