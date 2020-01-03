Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $48.23 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

