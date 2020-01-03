Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $121.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.