Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,016,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $135.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.41. The company has a market capitalization of $190.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

