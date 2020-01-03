Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 74.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Carnival by 579.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

