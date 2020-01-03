Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 79,830 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after buying an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,091,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $244,867,000 after purchasing an additional 446,954 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,703,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $112,656,000 after purchasing an additional 761,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

