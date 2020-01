Private Asset Management Inc. Has $17.07 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average is $221.28. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $168.21 and a 1 year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.