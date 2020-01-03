Private Asset Management Inc. Has $17.07 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average is $221.28. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $168.21 and a 1 year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

