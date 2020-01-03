Private Asset Management Inc. Has $18.44 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 3.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $10,117,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $9,683,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $5,964,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,103. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $260.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

