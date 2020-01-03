Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,387,000 after acquiring an additional 330,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 617,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 383,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 554,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.