Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,126 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Argus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

