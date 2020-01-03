Private Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Xylem by 27.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $980,747. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

