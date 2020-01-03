Private Asset Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 158,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.62 on Friday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,223,787 shares of company stock worth $139,744,053. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

