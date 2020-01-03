Private Asset Management Inc. Has $7.65 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,199,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 261,666 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,480,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,742,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $77.48 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

