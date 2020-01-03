Private Asset Management Inc. Has $9.40 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,394,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,955 shares of company stock worth $2,698,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.51.

SBUX opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

