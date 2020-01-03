Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,751,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Welltower stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

