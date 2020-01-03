Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,898.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $941.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,783.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,818.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,497.11 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

