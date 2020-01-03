Private Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $37,525,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,259,764.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $410,227.88. Insiders have sold 63,530,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,693,875 over the last three months.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

