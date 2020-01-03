Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,536 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 147,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,804,000. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,780 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

