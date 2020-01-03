Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 887,711 shares of company stock valued at $187,081,088 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.53.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,367.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,331.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,227.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,014.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1,368.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

