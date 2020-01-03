Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of CL opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

