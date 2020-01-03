Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $291.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $200.04 and a 1-year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.