Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,740 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,907 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 159.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $18,144,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $120,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $187.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.12 and a 12-month high of $187.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.19.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

