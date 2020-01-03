Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,304 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,690,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,698,000 after purchasing an additional 270,185 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

