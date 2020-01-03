Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,587 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $56,546,000. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,140. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.