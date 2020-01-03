Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Illumina by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Illumina by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.57.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,854.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,063 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $327.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.45 and a 200 day moving average of $311.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

