Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,611 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 33.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $283.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

