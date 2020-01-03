Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,004 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $260,134,000 after buying an additional 2,273,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $268,177,000 after buying an additional 1,893,827 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,046,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,332,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $523,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $128.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.87.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

