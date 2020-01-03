Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,362 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,061,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,729,000 after purchasing an additional 158,002 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.47.

Shares of MRK opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

