Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,808,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,152 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.85.

BABA stock opened at $219.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.83 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

