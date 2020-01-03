Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,376 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,466,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $216.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

