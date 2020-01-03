Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,418 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

